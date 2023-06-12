Work on the long-awaited Tachick Lake Healing Centre finally got underway, near Vanderhoof.

A ground-breaking ceremony was held today (Monday) by Carrier Sekani Family Services.

“First Nations people have never been so heavily-impacted as now by the recent onslaught of disasters, including the toxic drug supply, that are causing death among Indigenous people in

disproportionate numbers. One would think that these deaths are isolated to major city centres but the fact is that it is everywhere – including some of our most rural and remote reserves. We

have seen the community isolation necessary under COVID-19 add to an increase in alcohol consumption among our people -this, and other mental health and addictions continue to impact families.

While First Nations people are resilient in countering the historical effects of colonization, today’s environmental hazards have compounded the social, health and economic problems in our communities,” says CSFS Board President and Chief of Cheslatta Carrier First Nation, Corrina Leween.

Once built, the healing centre will offer a 10-bed medical detox program as well as 36 beds for its residential treatment program.

Construction is scheduled to wrap up in the winter of 2025 with services beginning in the spring of that year.

“The Healing Centre will provide health and treatment based on sound practices including cultural, spiritual, social and science-based medical treatments,” states CSFS CEO, Warner

Adam. “Our vision is to be a Centre of Excellence for Indigenous Health and Wellness and demonstrate our ability to work with all partners to ensure that our people have the supports needed to re-gain their dignity and a solid path forward for healing.”

The cost to build the facility is around 40-million dollars.