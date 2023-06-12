Lower temperatures and decreased winds led to some reduced fire activity along the West Kiskatinaw River wildfire near Tumbler Ridge.

The blaze, located in the South Peace Region is nearing 20-thousand hectares and is one of three fires of note in the Prince George Fire Centre.

Fire Information Officer, Karley Desrosiers told Vista Radio the downturn in weather eased some of the dangers around Tumbler Ridge.

“We didn’t see any growth towards the community of Tumbler Ridge since Friday, there was so significant growth, especially in that direction in the past 36 hours.”

However, winds from the northwest led to some flare-ups along the southern flank of the wildfire and also where it crossed Highway 52, north of Tumbler Ridge.

“Mostly on the southern flank as I mentioned but also in the area where it did cross Highway 52. We saw some increase there. Overall, a significant amount of smoke was produced as a result of that increased activity and was certainly visible from Dawson Creek and the surrounding areas.”

Desrosiers noted the fire’s behaviour is predicated by the winds where even the slightest uptick is increasing activity. But, she added the winds are expected to shift again, this time to the southwest, pushing towards the northeast.

The primary concern today (Monday) is the One Island Lake area.

“We have mobilized structure protection personnel in that area and structure protection equipment had already been set up last week in response to both the West Kiskatinaw and Peavine Creek fires,” added Desrosiers.

As a result, resources have been moved from Tumbler Ridge to the One Island Lake area to prepare for the wind shifts.

Desrosiers also noted the west flank near Tumbler Ridge is a high-priority area where crews will establish containment lines on the Bearhole Lake area along the West Kiskatinaw Forest Service Road.

Some precipitation could fall in the area tomorrow (Tuesday), which would likely buy crews time in making progress on the West Kiskatinaw blaze.

Forty firefighters, 23 pieces of heavy equipment, and 71 structure protection personnel between One Island Lake and Tumbler Ridge.

Overall, there is 242 personnel assigned to the South Peace Complex, which includes the Peavine Creek wildfire, which is 33 hundred hectares in size.

The biggest fire of note in the Prince George Fire Centre is Donnie Creek at 466 thousand hectares.

On Vancouver Island, the mayor of Port Alberni is asking residents to conserve supplies, as the only main highway into the area remains closed due to a wildfire.

Food and fuel are arriving but at reduced levels.

In Alberta, officials say higher humidity has helped slow the spread of a wildfire near Edson, about 200 kilometres west of Edmonton.

But officials say a change in wind direction could fan the flames higher again.

The community of eight thousand was ordered evacuated Friday for the second time this season.

Meantime, officials in Quebec say they’ve now managed to go on the offensive against dozens of wildfires burning in the province, rather than just reacting to the blazes.

That’s due to the arrival of dozens of reinforcements to aid weary fire crews.

More than 12 hundred firefighters are now battling the flames, including crews from several provinces, the United States, and France.