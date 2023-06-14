About 600 new salmon fry were released over the weekend during the Buck Creek Canfor Hatchery and Nature Centre’s Goodbye Fry event.

According to hatchery Coordinator Cindy Verbeek, the event has happened seven times.

“We had our first release eight years ago and the fish hatchery as it is today has been here for five years.”

About a month before the event, one of the hatchery’s fish tank pumps failed which prompted an emergency release.

“We had just over 9,000 fish this year. We released most of them but were able to keep about 600,” she said.

Their name isn’t dropping the Canfor branding according to Verbeek, as the hatchery is on land donated by them.

Coho fry was the species being released which Verbeek said is one of four species to travel up the Bulkley River.

The other main species is Chinook with the occasional Pink and Sockeye traveling as well.