Starting in early July, BC will be the first province in Canada to implement “universal coverage for eligible medications used for the treatment of opioid-use disorder.”

The news came in a release from the Ministry of Mental Health and Addictions today.

“Improving access to medication is an important part of strengthening the public health-care system,” said Adrian Dix, Minister of Health. “By reducing financial barriers to opioid agonist treatment medication, we’re making it easier for people to get the care they need and helping create more equitable health outcomes for people in B.C.”

Opioid agonist treatment (OAT) will be included in BC’s universal coverage plan starting on June 6th.

The province said OAT helps sustain abstinence from opioid use and reduces the risk of death, but is different than safer supply.

They said “safer supply is a harm-reduction model of care in which clinicians prescribe pharmaceutical alternatives to illicit drugs in order to separate people from the toxic illicit street-drug market. However, prescribed safer supply can often be a first step for someone to begin accessing addictions care, including OAT.”

Over 1,630 people paid for this medication last year.

For more information, click here.