United Way of Northern BC (UWNBC) has received a $70,000 donation from Coastal GasLink and TC Energy to help support people who have been evacuated by wildfires.

The money will be going into United Way’s Urgent Response Fund, which will be redistributed to local and regional groups where the funding is most needed.

“This fire season started early and our communities desperately need our support. Through the generosity of Coastal GasLink and TC Energy, the United Way of Northern BC can ensure that help and resources are centred around community gaps and providing those who need it with the resources required to get through this difficult situation,” Trista Spencer, the Executive Director of UWNBC, said in a release.

The amount of area burned in BC is 42 times higher than the 20-year provincial average for this time of year.

“Those impacted by the wildfire situation in Northern BC continue to be in our thoughts. Coastal GasLink and TC Energy is supporting the United Way of Northern BC Urgent Response Fund with an immediate $70,000 investment in emergency relief and recovery efforts,” said Joel Forrest, Project Vice President, External Relations for Coastal GasLink.

“We are always proud to support UWNBC and how their efforts go directly to the communities and people who need support. Thank you to UWNBC, the first responders, community organizations and all personnel pitching in to help — stay safe everyone.”

