A homicide investigation is underway by the Prince Rupert RCMP after four people were found deceased inside a residence on the 100 block of Silversides Drive.

According to Mounties, officers responded to the call at about 9 pm on Tuesday.

Currently, police do not believe there are any outstanding suspects or any further risk to public safety.

The names of the deceased will not be released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Prince Rupert Detachment at 250-624-2136