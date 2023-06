Someone in Dawson Creek could be $74,000 richer after a lottery ticket was purchased in that community.

During last night’s (Wed) 6/49 draw, the classic draw ticket had five of the six numbers, plus the bonus according to BCLC.

This was also the case in Ontario and Quebec.

The winning numbers were 12, 18, 22, 24, 25 and 47 with the 21 as the bonus.

Furthermore, someone from Ontario is 42-million dollars richer after claiming the Gold Ball Draw.