$3 million is being provided to Citywest so they can give over 800 households in northwest BC access to their network including over 500 Indigenous households.

The announcement was made on Monday (June 12th) by federal Minister of Rural Economic Development Gudie Hutchings, and provincial Minister of Citizens’ Services, Lisa Beare.

The communities benefiting from the funding are Smithers, Dease Lake, Iskut, Lach Klan (Gitxaała Nation), and Lax Kw’ Alaams.

“Access to reliable, high-speed Internet services is vital for the success and growth of Indigenous, rural and remote communities,” said Beare.

“We are committed to connecting underserved communities by 2027 so British Columbians can enjoy the opportunities and services unlocked through access to high-speed connectivity, no matter where they live.”

Last year, the provincial and federal governments announced a partnership to invest $838 million to provide any remaining rural, remote, and Indigenous households in the province with access to high-speed internet.

“These last-mile fibre-to-the-home projects will provide residents with urban-class connectivity, creating equal opportunities for more rural, remote and Indigenous British Columbians,” said Citywest CEO Stefan Woloszyn.