The Evacuation order for Tumbler Ridge has been rescinded.

However, an evacuation alert remains in place for the community of about 24-hundred people.

Travel routes for returning residents are Highway 52 north, Highway 29 south and Highway 52 east via Kelly Lake Road.

Returning evacuees that require transportation back to Tumbler Ridge from Fort St. John, Dawson Creek, or Chetwynd are asked to contact the Fort St. John ESS Reception Centre at 250-794-3310.

