Listen Live

type here...
- Advertisement -
HomeNewsTumbler Ridge residents allowed to return home
FeaturedNews

Tumbler Ridge residents allowed to return home

By Brendan Pawliw
A cloud of smoke from the West Kiskatinaw River wildfire near Tumbler Ridge. Photo supplied by Amber Bell.

The Evacuation order for Tumbler Ridge has been rescinded.

However, an evacuation alert remains in place for the community of about 24-hundred people.

Travel routes for returning residents are Highway 52 north, Highway 29 south and Highway 52 east via Kelly Lake Road.

Returning evacuees that require transportation back to Tumbler Ridge from Fort St. John, Dawson Creek, or Chetwynd are asked to contact the Fort St. John ESS Reception Centre at 250-794-3310.

A link to the news release can be found here.

Continue Reading

More
    Load more

    In The News