Update: 2:41 pm, Thursday, June 15th:

RCMP have released more information regarding the crash.

Police responded to a report of a fatal collision between a commercial Ford F-150 pickup truck and a Dodge Ram pickup truck that had been hauling a trailer Wednesday afternoon at about 1:40 near Lansdowne Road in Quesnel.

One male driver is deceased and a female passenger was transported to hospital with injuries.

The occupants of the Ford pickup were uninjured.

The cause of the incident is still under investigation, but it appears at this time that a mechanical failure may have contributed to the collision.

BCHP – Quesnel has conduct of the investigation with engagement from Worksafe BC, Commercial Vehicle Safety Enforcement, and BCHP Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Services.

Highway 97 was closed with alternating traffic for some time and re-opened on Wednesday night at 9:40.

The investigation continues.

Update: 10:41 am, Thursday, June 15th:

Quesnel RCMP Staff Sergeant Richard Weseen confirms an accident on Highway 97 south of Quesnel at Lansdowne Road claimed the life of one person.

He says another person was transported by ambulance to G.R. Baker Hospital.

Weseen says both people were in one of the two vehicles involved in the crash.

Highway 97 was closed for several hours.

No other details, including what caused the accident, have been released.

BC Highway Patrol now has conduct of the investigation.

Original Story: Wednesday



RCMP have confirmed that an accident has closed Highway 97 south of Quesnel.

Drive BC is reporting that it is about 36 kilometres south of town between Alexandria Ferry South Road and Moffat Lake Road.

No detour is available.

An accident closed the Highway about 25 kilometres south of Quesnel yesterday (Tuesday) afternoon as well.

–Files by George Henderson, My Cariboo Now, Hartley Miller and Darin Bain, My PG Now