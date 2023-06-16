Listen Live

Accessibility enhancement fund to assist 14 tourism operators in the north

By Brendan Pawliw
The historic Huble Homestead near Prince George.

More visitors with accessibility requirements will be able to explore Northern BC.

It’s through a $150,000 contribution from PacifCan through the Tourism Relief Fund.

As a result, the Northern BC Tourism Association created the Accessibility Enhancement Program.

Fourteen projects were selected for the accessibility enhancements and some of the recipients include the Museum of Northern BC, Spinal Cord Injury BC and the Huble Homestead Historic Site.

The Accessibility Enhancement Program was first launched in April of 2022.

A full list of recipients can be found here.

