More visitors with accessibility requirements will be able to explore Northern BC.

It’s through a $150,000 contribution from PacifCan through the Tourism Relief Fund.

As a result, the Northern BC Tourism Association created the Accessibility Enhancement Program.

Fourteen projects were selected for the accessibility enhancements and some of the recipients include the Museum of Northern BC, Spinal Cord Injury BC and the Huble Homestead Historic Site.

The Accessibility Enhancement Program was first launched in April of 2022.

