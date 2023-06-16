Update: 3:15 pm June 16

Coastal GasLink has confirmed the bus was transporting a crew of its employees.

In a release, they said “At this time, we understand that 17 people are receiving treatment from local hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries. We are grateful for the support and care of those individuals, and that this did not result in a more serious accident. Any incident where workers or the community are involved is not something we take lightly.”

Update: 2:45 pm June 16

18 patients were transported to the hospital following the crash, according to Eryn Collins, a Northern Health Spokesperson.

Seven were considered to be in “fair” condition, 11 were in “good” condition.

More than 10 have already been discharged from the hospital.

Collins also said the Code Orange response the hospital put in place is now over, the emergency room is back to taking patients as usual.

According to the Ministry of Health, “from the scene three were reported critical. Upon further assessment at hospital, one was considered critical and the rest less urgent.”

Original Story: 11:30 am June 16

Response teams from Prince George and Mackenzie are on the scene of a “motor vehicle incident” on Firth Lake Forest Service Road, half an hour north of Bear Lake, involving a charter bus that has 30 people on board.

Police said they don’t know how many people are injured, but no serious injuries have been reported at this time.

Seven ambulances, three BCEHS support units, and multiple police officers are on the scene.

“Prince George RCMP and Northern Health are currently working to get Northern Health Connections bus to the location to assist with transport of the wounded passengers. Efforts to reach the location have been made increasingly difficult with the early morning rain and the current road conditions, in addition to the distance from Prince George to the incident location,” said Corporal Jennifer Cooper.

UHNBC has called a Code Orange in anticipation of providing support to those involved. They are asking people to avoid the emergency department for anything that is not life-threatening for the time being.

More updates will be posted as they become available.