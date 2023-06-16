Update at 2:57 PM

Traffic is flowing again along Highway 16 East following a fatal accident near Willow River.

According to the Prince George RCMP, one person passed away after a semi-unit and a motorcycle made contact.

Police responded to the call just after 8 o’clock this morning (Friday).

The highway was closed to traffic for several hours.

✅CLEAR – #BCHwy16 – Vehicle incident east of @CityofPG between Upper Fraser Rd and the Willow River Rest Area has been cleared. The highway is FULLY OPEN.

Expect delays due to congestion.#McBrideBC — DriveBC (@DriveBC) June 16, 2023

Update: 12:30 pm, June 16

Police have confirmed one person died in the crash this morning.

The highway will stay closed in both directions while an investigation is completed.

The RCMP will be providing no further updates and are asking drivers to check the status of the highway through Drive BC.

⛔REMINDER – #BCHwy16 The highway is CLOSED in both directions east of #PrinceGeorgeBC between Upper Fraser Rd and the Willow River Rest Area due to a vehicle incident. Crews on scene. Assessment in progress. Drive with caution in the area. ℹ️More info:https://t.co/uEVfruRDq3 pic.twitter.com/x5UrPoR5Wk — DriveBC (@DriveBC) June 16, 2023

Original Story: 10:05 am, June 16

Police in Prince George have shut down Highway 16 east near Willow River due to a motor vehicle incident.

According to Mounties, it involved a motorcycle and a semi-trailer truck near the rest area. Police were notified of the call just before 8 o’clock this morning (Friday).

“Police are advising that the highway will be shut down in both directions for an unknown period of time. We are currently working to determine if there are any detours in the area. Drivers are advised to check with DriveBC before heading out today,” stated Cpl. Jennifer Cooper.

Updates will be made as soon as they come available.