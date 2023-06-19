The Donnie Creek wildfire is now the largest ever recorded in our province.

It is located 136 kilometres southeast of Fort Nelson, and 158 kilometres north of Fort St. John.

The B-C Wildfire Service says the blaze has burned more than 53-hundred and 43 square kilometres, surpassing the 2017 Plateau fire near Williams Lake which was 5,210 square kilometres.

Crews are focusing on protecting local infastructure and the Alaska Highway.

But they expect the fire to continue throughout the summer.

As of this morning (Monday), there are currently 78 wildfires across BC. The PG Fire Centre has 49 of the them – two are of note.

In addition, the Prince George Fire Centre expanded an Area Restriction for the South Peace Complex just east of Tumbler Ridge and southwest of Dawson Creek.

The order took effect at noon yesterday (Sunday) and will remain in place until September 30th or until it is rescinded.