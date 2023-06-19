It was a Father’s Day first in the Bulkley Valley as the first annual Father’s Day Fishing Derby was held at Tyhee Lake Provincial Park.

Organizer Michelle Finch said she wanted to start the derby after hearing about the Go Fish program.

“BC Freshwater Society has that program and I wanted to bring that here to Smithers, Telkwa, and Houston.”

The event was scheduled for Father’s Day to coincide with BC Family Fishing Weekend, so participants weren’t required to have a fishing license to participate.

Finch originally planned to hold the event at Ross Lake but changed to Tyhee Lake as northern toads are migrating through the area.

40 fishing rods were given away through a door draw to kids and fathers, with the largest fish caught being awarded a four-person helicopter ride.