Over 5.5 people per day on average died from an illicit drug overdose in BC during May.

According to the BC Coroners Service, 176 people passed away from an unregulated drug death.

Northern Health tallied seven fatalities last month, two of those were in the Northwest.

Our health authority has seen 74 toxic drug fatalities – 25 are in our region.

Northern Health has the second-highest unregulated drug death rate among all the health authorities at 57.9 per 100,000 people – trailing only Vancouver Coastal (58.7).

However, 58% of all toxic drug deaths have been in the Vancouver Coastal and Fraser Health regions.

Regarding the Health Service Delivery Area, the Northwest region, has the second-highest drug toxicity death rate of 76.7 – trailing only Vancouver (92.2).

So far this year, 1,018 people have lost their lives due to the toxic drug supply – 70% of those deaths are between the ages of 30 and 59.

May 2023 was the 32nd consecutive month at least 150 lives were lost to unregulated drugs in B.C.

The 40-49 age grouping has the highest unregulated drug death rate in BC at 82.0 followed by those aged 50-59 (76.9).

Last year 2,340 residents passed away from illicit drug overdoses, making it the deadliest year on record.

Unregulated drug toxicity is now the leading cause of death in British Columbia for people aged 10 to 59, accounting for more deaths than homicides, suicides, accidents and natural disease combined.

12,264 British Columbians have died from unregulated drugs since the public health emergency was first declared in April 2016.