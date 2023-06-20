Updated Story 1:35 PM

“The way the workers have been treated is very disrespectful.”

That’s from UNITE HERE Local 40 spokesperson Michelle Travis who says Horizon North management, which manages a lodge at a Coastal Gas Link campsite moved 30 of its members out of camp and into a PG hotel, two hours away back in March.

A statement was issued by the union yesterday (Monday).

Travis told Vista Radio Friday’s bus crash, north of the city, which injured 18 of its members never should have happened.

“We would hope that Horizon North will do the right thing and provide housing on site. It’s something we had requested three months ago and we hope it is something that happens urgently to make sure this does not happen again.”

“Frankly, for the workers, it was a death-defying experience. A lot of them have been very shaken by what has happened.”

The union filed a grievance against Horizon North in March.

Simply put, the incident has left a lot of workers uneasy.

“A lot of them are nervous about travelling back because that means getting back on a bus and getting to the site requires being on the bus. We want to make sure that the employer goes out of their way to make sure those workers feel comfortable returning to work,” said Travis.

Previous concerns were raised about busing nearly four hours a day to and from the worksite prior to Friday’s crash.

“One of them raised concerns that if the bus was going too fast it could be a bit nerve-wracking. It wasn’t something that was formally raised but it was mentioned in passing that someone mentioned in the past,” added Travis.

The majority of impacted workers are housekeepers at CGL’s Parsnip Lodge – mostly immigrant women from Somalia and Ethiopia who are new Canadians.

“Workers shouldn’t be relocated two hours away from a campsite. These are some of the lowest-paid workers at the campsite, who are mostly women,” added Travis.

The Union is calling on management to house Lodge workers onsite, as required in their collective agreement.

UNITE HERE and management are in arbitration, which is expected to conclude this week.

