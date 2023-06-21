National Indigenous Peoples Day celebrations kicked off today (Wednesday) across the Bulkley Valley and Lakes District.

In Smithers, celebrations started at 10:00 a.m. with an opening prayer and followed with a BBQ, drumming, and dance performances by Muheim Memorial Elementary School.

“[Today] is a day for recognizing the indigenous people of our country and to recognize the gratitude that we have to live on this land,” said Smithers Mayor Gladys Atrill.

In Houston, drumming, activities, and a BBQ happened at Jamie Baxter Park from noon to 3:00 p.m.

“Indigenous Peoples Day is a day of celebration, the summer solstice, and a time of change,” said Kayla Mitchel from the Office of the Wet’suwet’en.

Celebrations also kicked off in Burns Lake at 10:00 am with a parade down Highway 16 to Spirit Square where various activities, dances, drumming, music, and a free lunch and dinner happened.

Events in Witset were scheduled to happen but were later canceled.