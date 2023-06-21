Daily commuting to and from a Coastal GasLink camp, north of Prince George has been suspended by Horizon North.

This is in response to last week’s bus crash on Hambone Road, which injured 18 employees on Friday (June 16th).

In a statement, the company noted until their investigation is complete, daily bussing of operations teams to and from the Parsnip Lodge will not occur.

Horizon North is cooperating with the RCMP and other government agencies in their investigations as well.

The company is offering support for the 24 employees who were passengers on the bus.

The full statement can be found here:

We take the health and safety of our people very seriously and on behalf of Horizon North, a part of Dexterra Group, we wanted to share an updated response regarding the June 16th bus accident that took place on Hambone Road north of Prince George, B.C.

Given the lodging onsite was at peak capacity, we were instructed by clients to take temporary measures to move an operations team to lodging off-site. However, until our investigation is complete, we are not allowing any daily bussing of our operations teams to or from Parsnip Lodge. Our own investigation of the incident is still underway, and we are cooperating with the RCMP and other government agencies in their investigations as well.

In the meantime, we are in talks with Unite Here Local 40 through the arbitration process, which is unrelated to transportation safety.

We continue to offer support to the 24 employees, who were passengers on that bus on June 16th, and to their families to help alleviate any harm that may have been caused. Beyond our group EFAP benefits, we have been in touch with each affected employee to offer any further assistance that would help ensure their health and well-being.