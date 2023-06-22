“We have never seen 9-1-1 call volumes this high.”

That is according to Oliver Grüter-Andrew, the President & CEO of E-Comm, who says call volume is up 21% in the province from where it was 5 months into last year.

39% more 9-1-1 calls were made in May 2023 than in May 2022.

They credit the increased call volumes to high temperatures, an overactive wildfire season, and people returning to pre-covid activities.

“Despite increasing demands for emergency services, we have continued to meet our service level targets for emergency response this year, thanks to the heroic efforts of our staff who work tirelessly around the clock to keep our communities safe,” Grüter-Andrew added. “We have implemented a number of improvements that have helped prepare us for the busy summer ahead, but we still need British Columbians’ help to keep 9-1-1 lines free for emergencies only.”

To help ease their burden, E-Comm provided some 9-1-1 safety tips:

Only call 9-1-1 when immediate emergency assistance is required from police, fire or ambulance. Visit ecomm911.ca for specific examples of when to call. Know your location in case you need to call 9-1-1. An exact address is always best, but your city, cross streets and major landmarks will also help us find you faster. Carry your phone carefully to prevent pocket dials to 9-1-1, and know your phone’s safety functions – many phones have automatic 9-1-1 call-dial features including “fall detection” and Emergency SOS that result in false calls. If you do call us by accident, do NOT hang up. Please stay on the line so we can ensure you are safe.

