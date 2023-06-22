The Ministry of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation has announced the addition of two new women to the Minister’s Advisory Council on Indigenous Women (MACIW), one of which is from Fort St. James.

The additions of Kristy Joe and Lauren Petersen have pushed the council to nine members.

Joe, originally from Fort St. James, is described by the province as “a strong, passionate and independent Dakelh (Carrier) woman from Tl’azt’en Nation, which is in the central Interior of B.C. She was raised within the Lusilyoo (Frog) Clan.”

She now lives in Merritt with her husband and their five children.

For more information on Joe and the council, click here.