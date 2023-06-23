A familiar face is the new chair of UNBC’s Board of Governors.

Joel McKay, who has been a provincially appointed representative on the board since July of 2020 will take over the role.

McKay is currently the CEO of Northern Development Initiative Trust.

“UNBC is one of the best universities in Canada. Access to exceptional post-secondary education in the North is vital to our ongoing success as a region,” says McKay.

“We attract outstanding students who are supported by world-class faculty and staff, which sees UNBC graduates enter the world equipped with the knowledge they need to effect meaningful change. The Board is grateful to all the supporters, champions and communities who inspire UNBC to be amongst the best at what we do.”

He was re-appointed to the UNBC board for another three-year term, which runs until the end of July in 2026.

“UNBC is transforming the lives of individuals through dedicated teaching and groundbreaking research that fosters local solutions that have far-reaching impact. This remarkable progress is a testament to the unwavering commitment and tireless efforts of our students, alumni, faculty, staff, supporters, and the integral role played by our governing bodies, the Senate and Board,” says UNBC President Dr. Geoff Payne.

“During his time on the UNBC Board, Joel has consistently displayed leadership; I eagerly anticipate collaborating closely with him and the Board. I also thank UNBC’s outgoing Chair Catherine Wishart for her exceptional leadership over the past two years and am pleased she’s remaining on the Board to support continuity.”

In addition, Michael Reed remains in his role as vice-chair of the board. He is a member of the Red Pheasant Cree First Nation and a lawyer by trade.