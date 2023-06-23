Nine community risk-reduction and climate-adaptation projects are receiving funding from the BC Government.

This includes the Nadleh Whut’en First Nation, in the north, which received $150,000 for climate change and hazard risk assessments looking at the impacts hazard events will have on people in the area.

About $2.3 million dollars through the Community Emergency Preparedness Fund (CEPF) has been committed to local governments and First Nations projects throughout the province under the Climate Risk Reduction-Climate Adaptation stream.

The funds will help communities reduce risks from climate-related emergencies, such as floods and extreme heat.

“From floods and wildfires, to avalanches and landslides, we’re seeing first-hand the impacts that climate change continues to have on people and communities across B.C.,” said Bowinn Ma, Minister of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness.

“By supporting local governments and First Nations in getting better prepared for emergencies, people and communities across B.C. will be safer and more resilient in the event of an emergency.”

Funding may be used toward: