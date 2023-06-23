“We’re not really at the place of full acceptance yet,”

That’s Canadian Mental Health Association of Northern BC Program Manager Shirley Hogan after some surprising results from a workplace mental health survey done by Maru Public Opinion.

Out of those who responded, it found 45% of workers polled believe there is a regular risk of a mental-health injury while at work – that number went up to 57% among employees aged 18-34.

Hogan told Vista Radio there is still a stigma around discussing mental health in the workplace.

“They might not be as comfortable talking about mental health at work. For example, I have been in the workforce for many, many years and when I first started, we were still thinking that your mental health is something you do at home and you don’t bring it to work. We know of course today, that is not true.”

The survey also found one-third of workers fear they could be fired for reporting a job-related mental health injury.

Hogan mentioned the responses from the poll are slightly shocking given how much publicity and progress has been made on mental health programs and initiatives over the years.

“We are sort of at that place where we have come to allow the conversation of mental health to take place and we have sort of opened up that door but we are not really at the place of full acceptance yet. There is still lots of stigma and lots of resistance around talking about mental health.”

“I do understand that we still are on the long-term, the early days of talking about mental health at work but I also feel that we have been talking about it for a little while now, so I was surprised to see some of the numbers that high,” added Hogan.

Employers in Canada cannot discriminate against mental health by law.

A link to the full survey can be found here.