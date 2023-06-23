“Extending” will become the new “A+” for many students around BC this school year.

The province has announced every school district in BC will be moving to the proficiency scale model over letter grades for students between Kindergarten and Grade 9.

According to Rachna Singh, Minister of Education and Child Care, this system has already been in place for about half of the students in BC since 2016.

In a release, she said, “Report cards will continue to update parents and caregivers about students’ progress, while also effectively preparing students to succeed, whether in post-secondary education or in the future careers of their choice.”

Grades 10, 11, and 12 will continue to be assessed with letter grades – those are the only three years post-secondary institutions look at when students apply.

The proficiency scale uses the terms “emerging, developing, proficient and extending” to grade areas of student learning.

The province added “All students from kindergarten to Grade 12 will also be included in their own reporting through self-reflection and goal-setting exercises.”

