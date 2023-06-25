The NDP went two for two at the by-election polls yesterday.

Both of their candidates, Joan Phillip and Ravi Parmar, took the open seats in the Legislative Assembly left by former Premier John Horgan and Cabinet Minister Melanie Mark.

Phillip won with an estimated 68% of the primary vote in the Vancouver-Mount Pleasant riding, beating BC United’s Jackie Lee (14%) and BC Green’s Wendy Hayko (11%)

Parmar won the Langford-Juan de Fuca riding with 53% of the vote.

He beat the Conservative Party’s Mike Harris (20%) and BC Green’s Camille Currie (18%).

– With files from the Vista National News Wire