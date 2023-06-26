Smithers RCMP is asking for the public’s help in locating a 38-year-old man.

Jonathan Tattersall was reported missing on Thursday (June 22nd) and he is described as being five-foot-11 with long brown hair.

Police said Tattersall may be wearing black shoes and pants, green sunglasses, and a “No Frills” t-shirt.

Mounties are very concerned for Jonathan Tattersall’s health and well-being.

Friends and family report that it is out of character for him to be out of contact for this long.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the RCMP or Crime Stoppers.