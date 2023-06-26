The BC government is providing 12-million dollars in funding to help build four new SPCA facilities including Prince George.

The new state-of-the-art buildings are expected to provide better care and improved shelter for animals.

Prince George is receiving three million dollars that will be put towards the development of a new shelter and provide regional services for the Cariboo and Northern BC.

“Our new Prince George facility will become an important regional hub. It will be our primary regional emergency response centre and a transfer hub for moving animals in our care to get veterinary treatment and specialized behaviour rehabilitation when not locally available,” – Colby O’Flynn, senior manager, North Cariboo Animal Care Services.

“We are committed to ensuring that all pets are treated with the utmost care and respect,” said Pam Alexis, Minister of Agriculture and Food.

“This funding will support modern, new shelters and facilities where pets can receive the treatment and quality of care that they deserve. As part of our commitment, we are also continuing work on developing a framework for the licensing and registration of commercial breeders of cats and dogs so proper rules are in place to protect kittens and puppies in B.C from unethical breeders, like puppy mills.”

In addition, one million dollars is being allocated to Fort Saint John for a new building.

Other locations who will be getting new facilities include Vancouver and Duncan.

It is estimated the four facilities will offer care to thousands of companion pets per year in B.C., ranging from cats and dogs, to birds, rabbits and rodents.

A link to the news release can be found here.