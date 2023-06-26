One person is dead following a small plane crash near Simpson Lake.

According to the Chetwynd RCMP, it happened just before 6pm last night (Sunday) as the plane crashed in the Mount Lemoray area.

Police are seeking witnesses as a result.

Officers confirmed the pilot and sole occupant of the aircraft passed away and the incident is still under investigation.

The aircraft was a small, grey, two-seated Savannah rotax ultralight.

“There are indications that the pilot may have been attempting to make a landing prior to the crash, either at Simson Lake, or possibly Heart Lake,” said Sergeant Wahnese Antonioni, Detachment Commander for the Chetwynd RCMP. “Witnesses or video of the plane that day could play a significant role in determining causal factors in this tragic crash.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the detachment.