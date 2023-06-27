A violent home invasion in Prince George is now being treated as a homicide according to local Mounties.

Police say the incident that occurred along the 300-block of Nicholson Street on Monday, June 19th took a turn for the worse.

This marks the sixth murder in Prince George this year, matching the number from all of 2022.

“Regrettably, the male victim did not survive his injuries. We are once again appealing to the public to come forward with any information about the identities of the persons who entered the residence where the victim was located at the time before the home invasion occurred. If anyone has any surveillance or dash cam footage from the 300-block of Nicholson Street South between 7:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., which shows persons or vehicles coming and going from the area, we encourage you to speak with an investigator by calling 250-561-3300,” stated Cpl. Jennifer Cooper.

The investigation remains ongoing.

When police officers arrived at the location last week, they found the male victim inside the residence suffering from life-threatening injuries.

In addition, a woman was also located with severe, but non-life-threatening injuries.

At the time, both people were taken to the hospital by BC Emergency Health Services.