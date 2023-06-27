Cariboo-Prince George MP Todd Doherty’s efforts to fast-track Bill C-321 fell flat after unanimous consent wasn’t met.

The bill would add assaults against healthcare professionals and first responders to the Criminal Code, prioritizing their health and safety.

The bill still has an opportunity to go through, it’s now with the Committee, however, Doherty says they need to stay on top of it.

“Committees are masters of their own destination, and there’s no timeframe for that committee to decide whether they’re gonna pick it up and study it as soon as we get back,” says Doherty.

“so that’s on us to make sure that we’re working with our parliamentary colleagues to try and get them to study it right away.”

Even though a study will be conducted, Doherty feels it’s unneeded as the bill is already based on a study conducted in 2019.

He thinks that the bill not being expedited came down to indecision shenanigans, which he said is frustrating.

Doherty gave some perspective on why the bill is so important, saying that 92% of nurses experience physical violence with over two thirds considering quitting.

He believes that the bill will eventually go through, it already has every party’s support.

