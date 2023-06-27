If hay is for horses, now is a bad time to be a horse.

Farmers in Northern BC are concerned they will not have enough hay for the season, which could hurt this year’s livestock numbers.

Gerald Galbraith, a Heber Equipment Spokesperson, told My PG Now some farmers he has spoken with have had “less than eight millimeters of rain in two months,” adding “that extends as far west as Houston.”

He said the almost total absence of rain has left many farmers without a proper crop of hay and “screaming.”

Galbraith thinks this will result in many farmers culling cows, reducing the size of their herds “so they have enough food to feed the ones they did keep.”

To rub salt in the wound, rain is expected in the not too distant future – Galbraith said that would make baling the wheat that did grow much more difficult.

Most of the province is experiencing some level of drought condition right now, with most areas sitting between a 2 or a 3 out of five.

Fort Nelson, East Peace, and Finlay are all the worst off right now at a 4 out of five.

Due to the drought, the province has already started to urge residents to be more conscious with their water consumption.