The provincial government is setting aside ten-million dollars to allow B-C Hydro to purchase eight-thousand air conditioners for those at risk.

The move comes after the B-C Coroner’s report that most of the 619 people who died during the heat dome two years ago were low-income vulnerable people 60 and older…..stuck inside with no air conditioning.

Health Minister Adrian Dix says individuals can apply for one of the units…..or recommendations can come from social service agencies.

Dix adds that, if demand increases, the number of air conditioners available could also rise.

– with files from Vista Radio newswire