A man who opened fire at the Vanderhoof RCMP detachment in November 2021 has been found not guilty of attempted murder, dangerous driving and careless storage of ammunition.

However, in Prince George Court yesterday (Tuesday), Paul Nicholas Russell was charged with several offences including reckless discharge of a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, mischief causing danger to life by discharging a firearm, careless storage of a firearm, flight from a peace officer in a motor vehicle and mischief in relation to property by discharging a firearm.

The BC Prosecution Service told Vista Radio the proceedings have been adjourned until July 10th to fix a date.