Smithers RCMP have released more information about a man last seen on June 21st.

Jonathan Tattersall is believed to be driving a black 2016 Scion iM with BC license plate LK1 67F.

Police said the 38-year-old man may be wearing a green or orange rain jacket, along with the initially released black shoes, black pants, green sunglasses, and t-shirt with “No Frills” written on it.

Tattersall was reported missing on June 22nd and is described as a 5’11” Caucasian male with long brown hair.

Since then, police said they have followed up with several leads and possible sightings, but he remains missing.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Smithers RCMP or Crime Stoppers.