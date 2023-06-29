Canada Day celebrations kick off on Saturday across the Bulkley Valley and Lakes District.

The Town of Smithers will be hosting events at Bovil Square from noon to 3:00, featuring kids’ activities, a dance party, and food.

Right before then, the Bulkley Valley Museum is hosting its annual historic walk starting at the Bulkley Valley Credit Union parking lot.

Also, this weekend is the 40th annual Midsummer Music Festival which will be happening at the Smithers Fall Fair Grounds featuring performers with various ties to the Bulkley Valley.

Shows start June 30th and run through July 2nd.

Northern Lights Wildlife Shelter is hosting their annual Open House from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. which also wraps up their Milk and Miles fundraiser.

In Houston, events are being held at Jamie Baxter Park from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 in the afternoon.

Activities, music, BBQ, and a cool off by the Fire Department are all scheduled at the event.

Burns Lake’s Spirit Square will be hosting numerous events for Canada Day including a pancake breakfast, singing of O’Canada, and cupcakes served at noon.