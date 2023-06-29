“You think of this when you’re younger, but for it to actually become a reality eventually is crazy… I’m going to do everything to prove I can be there.”

That was the first thing Cougars’ forward Riley Heidt said publicly after being selected in the second round today (Thursday) by the Minnesota Wild at the 2023 NHL Draft in Nashville.

Heidt was chosen at the very end of the second round, 64th overall, his linemate Koehn Ziemmer heard his name called not long after, in the third round, 78th overall, by the LA Kings.

“It is a pretty surreal thing, hearing your name called,” Ziemmer told media after putting on his new Kings Jersey. “The meetings went really well with LA, I talked with them a lot throughout the year – one of the top places I wanted to go, to be honest with you.”

“To eventually hear my name called, it’s obviously an honour,” Heidt said. “My emotions are all over right now, I can’t really think.”

Both Minnesota and Los Angeles will be new scenery for the two prospects, Heidt said he played a tournament in Minnesota when he was 12 years old, and Ziemmer said he took a family vacation to California when he was 11.

“I know it is really nice there and I am excited to get down there… I’m not used to warm weather, I’m used to -40 up in Alberta and Prince George,” Ziemmer said with a chuckle.

Both players recognized that getting drafted by an NHL team means the work is only beginning, and are looking forward to getting their feet wet at NHL training camps, and then coming back to win in a Cougars jersey.

“I really enjoy playing in Prince George,” Ziemmer said. “I can’t thank everyone up there enough, and all the boys there… we are going to have a good team and our goal is to win there. We want to win games.”

“To do it with a guy like [Ziemmer] on my team… we have a great staff up there and a ton of support. They have helped us a lot,” Heidt said.

Heidt and Ziemmer were not the only ones making northern BC proud at the NHL Draft.

Born and raised in Prince George, forward Nico Myatovic was taken 33rd overall by the Anaheim Ducks, the first selection in the second round.

Learn more about new Duck Nico! https://t.co/uCWZ9K4LGG — Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) June 29, 2023

McBride’s Tanner Molendyk, a defenceman with the Saskatoon Blades, was taken in the first round Wednesday, 24th overall, by the Nashville Predators.

All of these players will attend their respective NHL training camps in the fall and return to their junior teams soon after for the 2023-24 season.