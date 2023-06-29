Even if your favourite campsite is all booked up, BC Parks has added an online feature that may help you still secure a spot.

Campers can now use the “notify me” feature to get updates on cancellations for an many as five campsites.

“British Columbians have told us how disappointed they are when a campsite in their favourite campground is not available, and we — and they — also know there are thousands of cancelled camping reservations each year,” said George Heyman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy.

“We’ve worked hard to find a fair way to give people a second chance at their first choices. Receiving a notification email does not guarantee a campsite, but it does provide a simple way for people to keep track of desired camping opportunities when cancellations occur.”

Campsites can be booked four months in advance this year.

For more information on booking, click here.