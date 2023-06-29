Coastal Gas Link has reached another milestone in its pipeline project that will run across Northern BC.

In an update released yesterday (Wednesday), TC Energy noted a third section was successfully installed, pushing the project to 90% complete.

Sections one, four and six are now 100% done while sections two, five and eight are 90% complete.

622 kilometres of pipeline has been installed along the 670-km route, which runs from Dawson Creek to Kitimat.

Over 4-thousand workers were employed on the project at the end of May.

“The summer construction season is always our busiest time of year, and during our final construction season things are no different. In the coming months we expect more than 6,000 women and men to be working along the project route as we set our sights on 100 per cent construction completion by the end of the year. The last 10 per cent of the Project will focus on technically challenging sections, complex workfronts, integrity testing and remaining watercourse crossings.”

A link to the progress report can be found here.