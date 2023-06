Some Omineca area residents were put under an evacuation alert yesterday afternoon (Thursday).

The Big Creek wildfire, about 125km north of Fort St. James, is nearing 30,000 hectares in size.

The evacuation alert covers all residents in the Germansen Landing and Mile 12 area, including the North Takla Lake reserve.

Those on evacuation alert should be prepared to evacuate on short notice if the fire becomes any more dangerous.

