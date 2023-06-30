Summertime fashion will be looking a little different for Canada Day.

According to Environment Canada Meteorologist Philippe-Alain Bergeron, rainy conditions are expected for tomorrow (Saturday) before a sunny first week of July.

“Tomorrow, a high of 17 degrees for Smithers and 15 degrees for Burns Lake.”

High winds are expected for Burns Lake, traveling up to 50 kilometres per hour.

By tomorrow evening, weather conditions are supposed to clear with temperatures soaring later in the week.

“For Sunday, it will be close to normal with sun and a high of 21 degrees. Then we see a warming trend that will go into next week. For Monday, a sunny and very warm day with a high of 27,” Bergeron said.

Later in the week, highs are expected to reach the low 30s for Smithers and Burns Lake.