It’s a contract dispute to watch.

As of yesterday (Saturday) port workers across the province are on strike in a wide-ranging job action that could affect global shipping and the supply chain.

The strike by 7,400 unionized terminal cargo loaders and 49 of the province’s waterfront workers is happening at more than 30 BC ports.

Contracting out, port automation, and cost of living are key issues.

Bargaining attempts with a federal mediator over the course of three days were unsuccessful.

-With files from the Vista National Newswire