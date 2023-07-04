Talks between management and BC port employees have stalled.

The BC Maritime Employers Association says it has gone as far as it can in the negotiations and doesn’t believe further bargaining will produce a collective agreement.

The 7,400 International Longshore and Warehouse Union members walked off the job Saturday at more than 30 BC ports.

The Canadian Chamber of Commerce says $800 million worth of goods move through the ports each day, and the strikes continuation could cause severe damage to the country’s economy.

–With files from the Vista National Newswire