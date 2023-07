Depending on your income, you might see some extra cash in your bank account tomorrow. (Wednesday)

The federal government is rolling out its “grocery rebate” following its approval by Parliament.

Around 11 million low and modest-income Canadians are expected to benefit from what will essentially be a one-time doubling of the GST rebate, ranging from $200 to $500.

The payment will be automatic, if you filed your tax return in 2021.

–With files from the Vista National Newswire