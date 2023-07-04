The Quesnel RCMP were called out to two fatal accidents during the Canada Day long weekend.

At around 6:45 Saturday morning, the Quesnel RCMP responded to a report of a deceased man in the ditch along Highway 97 in Quesnel.

Police say the investigation indicated the man was traveling down Dragon Hill on his bicycle when he struck a light pole and went off the road into the ditch where he was located.

The man was not wearing a helmet and the bicycle did not appear to have functioning brakes.

“Police want to remind people that riding bicycles on the highway can be dangerous if you aren’t careful,” said Sgt. Clay Kronebusch.

“Ensure you wear proper safety equipment and that your bike is functioning properly.”

At around 7:36 last night (Monday), police responded to a UTV crash in the Blue Lake area off Moffatt Lake Road.

A 52-year-old woman, who was the passenger in the vehicle, was deceased.

The driver suffered minor injuries.

Police say alcohol was believed to be a factor in the collision, and the investigation is ongoing.