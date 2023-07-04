Officers in BC will be cracking down extra hard on impaired drivers this month.

July is dedicated to the Summer CounterAttack Campaign, which will see more road checks and increased enforcement on impaired driving.

Police are reminding drivers that while the first thing that comes to mind is alcohol, impaired driving includes any substance that could impact your ability to drive – legal or illegal.

“We expect that people will be out enjoying festivities across our beautiful Province this summer and spending time in our many parks. It is important for everyone out enjoying these activities to make good decisions when it comes to driving,” said Holly Turton, the Officer in charge of the BC Highway patrol said. “Please make it a habit to drive sober every time you get behind the wheel or make arrangements ahead of time for a ride home. By doing this, you will be doing your part to make our highways safer together.”

Drivers are being asked to drive carefully, and obey an officer’s directions at any check-stops.