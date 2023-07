The BC Wildfire Service was hard at work over the long weekend, addressing 46 new fires that started in the three day span.

35 of them have been put out, are under control, or are being held – only 30% were human-caused.

Most of this activity was in the Prince George Fire Centre, as well as in the Coastal Fire Centre.

The BC Wildfire Service also provided some statistics, showing how much worse than normal this fire season has been.

