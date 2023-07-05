Northern BC has representation on beekeeping’s world stage.

Malvina Pavon, a teenager from Vanderhoof, is one of three members of Team Canada at the International Meeting of Young Beekeepers in Slovenia.

The competition started on Monday and will wrap up today.

“It is an annual event that brings together youth from around the world,” Pavon explained.

“It also allows them to demonstrate their beekeeping knowledge and also their skills while introducing them to other young beekeepers, their cultures, and also their beekeeping methods.”

Youth at the competition are evaluated on several aspects of bee keeing, including:

manual work with bees

recognition of beekeeper’s tools

recognition of different sorts of honey

microscopy and anatomy

recognition of bee forage plans

academic knowledge

Pavon has been beekeeping since she was a child, and her parents are beekeepers as well.

“They started in Argentina, we are originally Argentinian, and we came here to Canada in 2012, and my family, we have started a small business called Clover Fields Apiaries.”