There may be some more extra cash in your bank account this week.

Under the province’s climate action tax credit, a single person can receive as much as $447 per year, while a family of four can receive $893.50.

That’s $250 more for single people than in 2022, and $390 more for families.

According to the province, the income thresholds for the tax credit were increased, meaning more British Columbians are eligible.

BC’s climate action tax credit is paid through the Canada Revenue Agency with the federal GST/HST credit and can take as long as 10 days to be delivered.

This is in addition to the grocery credit sent out by the federal government today.