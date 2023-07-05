The Valemount RCMP are continuing to investigate a crash that claimed the life of a 46-year-old Merritt woman.

In the early hours of this morning (Wednesday), the Valemount RCMP responded to an automated cell phone crash notification crash activation on Highway 16 near Lucerne Lake.

When police arrived they found a running Nissan Frontier, which was unlocked with a dog inside.

There were no other vehicles in the area when police arrived.

A deceased woman was found in the ditch down an embankment near the vehicle.

According to police, evidence at the scene suggests the woman may have been outside her vehicle and was struck by another vehicle.

A headlight assembly, which has been identified as belonging to a 2016 to 2018 Jeep Cherokee, was found at the scene.

Police are looking to speak with anyone who may have been in the area between 11:00 p.m. on July 4th and shortly after midnight on July 5th, 2023 that may have seen the woman or her vehicle along the highway as well as anyone who may have dash cam footage.